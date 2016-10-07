Injured Jagielka withdraws from England squad

Phil Jagielka has withdrawn from the England squad to face Malta and Slovenia with a thigh injury.

The Everton defender - an unused substitute when England opened their World Cup qualifying Group F campaign with a 1-0 win in Slovakia last month - has not been replaced by interim manager Gareth Southgate.

Everton also confirmed the 34-year-old will return to the club for assessment, but they do not believe the injury is a serious one.

Jagielka has earned 39 England caps since making his international debut in 2008.

His withdrawal leaves Gary Cahill, Michael Keane, Chris Smalling and John Stones as Southgate's options at centre-back.