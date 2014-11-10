Injured Matuidi replaced by Gonalons for France

As hosts of Euro 2016, France are forced to prepare for the next major international tournament with non-competitive matches as other countries go through the qualifying process.

Didier Deschamps' men will take on Albania in Rennes on Friday, before hosting Sweden in Marseille four days later.

Paris Saint-Germain's Matuidi will not be available, however, after it was confirmed on Monday that the midfielder had fractured the second and third metacarpals in his right hand.

He will be replaced by Lyon's Gonalons, who last appeared for the national side in a friendly against Italy in November 2012.

Since exiting at the hands of Germany in the World Cup quarter-finals, France have been unbeaten in their four friendly outings, defeating Spain, Portugal and Armenia as well as drawing with Serbia.