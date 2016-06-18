Injury concern for Italy's Candreva

Antonio Candreva is a doubt for Italy's final Euro 2016 Group E meeting with Republic of Ireland due to a hamstring injury.

The Lazio midfielder provided a rare creative spark in the Azzurri's 1-0 win over an insipid Sweden on Friday, but missed training on Saturday as he underwent tests to determine the extent of the problem.

A post on Italy's official Twitter account read: "#ITA winger #Candreva underwent tests on a hamstring problem and the situation will be monitored day by day. #EURO2016 #Azzurri."

With Italy already assured of a place in the last 16, Candreva may well be rested by Antonio Conte for Wednesday's meeting with Ireland in Lille.

The news will still come as concern to fans of Italy, who are already without influential midfielders Marco Verratti and Claudio Marchisio through injury.