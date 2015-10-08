Injury delays Ings' England debut

Danny Ings has been ruled out of England's Euro 2016 qualification clash against Estonia, meaning he misses out on the chance to make his international debut.

The Liverpool striker, 23, has been celebrating his maiden call-up to the senior squad, but has been suffering with an ankle injury, the same issue that will also keep Wayne Rooney out of the game.

Manager Roy Hodgson is hoping Ings will recover in time to instead play Lithuania on Monday, while he is also confident that Michael Carrick and Jonjo Shelvey will be passed fit for the Estonia game at Wembley on Friday.

He said: "Danny Ings has not trained since joining us because he picked up an ankle injury against Everton but that has responded to treatment better than we thought it would.

"We are hoping that he will be ready to take part on Monday in Lithuania.

"Jonjo has a better chance for Friday. Michael Carrick had a slight recurrence of a tightening of the groin and we did not want to take any chances in a light training session on the basis it will help him be fit for the game."

In the absence of Rooney and Ings, Arsenal forward Theo Walcott is likely to come into contention to start in a central attacking role. Harry Kane and Jamie Vardy are the other forwards in the squad.