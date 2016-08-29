Injury forces Schurrle out of Germany squad

Borussia Dortmund winger Andre Schurrle has been forced to pull out of Germany's upcoming friendly and World Cup qualifier due to injury.

Schurrle complained of a back problem following Dortmund's 2-1 triumph over Mainz in their Bundesliga opener on Saturday.

The injury means he will not feature in Germany's friendly against Finland in Monchengladbach or in the World Cup qualifier away to Norway on September 4.

A statement released by the German Football Association (DFB) said coach Joachim Low has not yet decided if he will call up an injury replacement.

World champions Germany are in Group C for their 2018 qualifiers alongside Norway, Northern Ireland, the Czech Republic, Azerbaijan and San Marino.