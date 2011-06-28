Inkoom talks up English move

The Ghanaian international only moved to the Ukrainian club last January from Swiss champions FC Basel in a transfer that surprised many.

Since trading life in the Swiss Super League for its Ukrainian equivalent, Inkoom has been forced to repeatedly reiterate his happiness at the club and reject possibilities of a move away.

Speaking to MTNfootball, the 22-year-old acknowledged that two London-based clubs are interested in him, but delivered mixed messages when prompted to commit himself to a specific outcome.

''Yes it's true Tottenham and West Ham and other English sides want to sign me, but at the moment I'm a player of Dnipro and will leave my agent to sort that out for me," he said.

Despite declaring that his agent will play a large role in deciding his next destination, Inkoom says he will make the final decision on his future once he returns to Dnipro.

''I will be going back to Ukraine and then I will decide what to do next."

Inkoom was a member of the Ghanaian squad that reached the quarter-finals of last year's World Cup. Despite not featuring heavily, Inkoom has since advanced his influence in the team and was named captain for their recent Olympic qualifier against Nigeria.

