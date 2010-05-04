Inler open to Napoli switch

Gunners' boss Arsene Wenger is believed to be an admirer of the 25-year-old enforcer and reportedly had a bid turned down for the Swiss international last summer as the Emirates Stadium outfit sought some steel to compliment flair players such as Cesc Fabregas, Denilson, Samir Nasri, Aaron Ramsey and Andrei Arshavin.

However, Arsenal could be set to miss out on the defensive midfielder this summer, with Napoli also thought to be keen on recruiting him.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport they are ready to offer Udinese €15 million for his services, although his agent has claimed that he is yet hear from the club.

Speaking to Il Mattino, Inler said: “I try not to read the papers, but they are all talking about it here.

“My team-mates have told me about it too, including the Neapolitans [Antonio] Di Natale and [Antonio] Floro Flores."

He went on to joke: “Besides, they have already taught me some bad words in Neapolitan.”

Inler spoke of his admiration for the Neapolitan side, and expressed his enthusiasm for a move that may see Argentine forward German Denis move in the opposite direction.

“It’s my agent, Dino Lamberti, who deals with this type of thing. But it’s obvious that I am pleased to know that such an important club are after me.

“They are a big club with a great following and a wonderful history. The best player of all time, Diego Maradona wore that shirt."

