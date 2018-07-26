Inter 2018-19 Serie A fixtures in full
The release of the 2018-19 Serie A fixture schedule has offered Inter an encouraging opportunity for early points.
Inter's chances of finishing above AC Milan for the fifth time in six Serie A seasons will become clearer when the city rivals first meet in matchday nine.
The Nerazzurri should enter that match in strong form after the release of the 2018-19 fixture schedule threw up a kind eight rounds to start the campaign, with Sassuolo, Bologna, Sampdoria and SPAL their away trips prior to the clash with the Rossoneri on October 21.
The Milan clubs reconvene for a second encounter on March 17, by which time Luciano Spalletti's side will hope to again be competing for a Champions League place.
Inter's first test against one of last season's top three comes away to Roma on December 2 in a tough week that sees them head to champions Juventus seven days later.
Should the acquisitions of Radja Nainggolan, Stefan de Vrij and Lautaro Martinez help his side mount a surprise title challenge, Spalletti can look forward to a run of four home outings in the final six fixtures.
3 - have lost all the last three Serie A derby against , in the previous seven Red&Blacks hadn't lost any match against Nerazzurri (W4, D3). Derby.July 26, 2018
Inter's fixtures in full:
Sassuolo v Inter: 19/08/2018
Inter v Torino: 26/08/2018
Bologna v Inter: 02/09/2018
Inter v Parma: 16/09/2018
Sampdoria v Inter: 23/09/2018
Inter v Fiorentina: 26/09/2018
Inter v Cagliari: 30/09/2018
SPAL v Inter: 07/10/2018
Inter v AC Milan: 21/10/2018
Lazio v Inter: 28/10/2018
Inter v Genoa: 04/11/2018
Atalanta v Inter: 11/11/2018
Inter v Frosinone: 25/11/2018
Roma v Inter: 02/12/2018
Juventus v Inter: 09/12/2018
Inter v Udinese: 16/12/2018
Chievo v Inter: 22/12/2019
Inter v Napoli: 26/12/2018
Empoli v Inter: 29/12/2018
---
Inter v Sassuolo: 20/01/2019
Torino v Inter: 27/01/2019
Inter v Bologna: 03/02/2019
Parma v Inter: 10/02/2019
Inter v Sampdoria: 17/02/2019
Fiorentina v Inter: 24/02/2019
Cagliari v Inter: 03/03/2019
Inter v SPAL: 10/03/2019
AC Milan v Inter: 17/03/2019
Inter v Lazio: 31/03/2019
Genoa v Inter: 03/04/2019
Inter v Atalanta: 07/04/2019
Frosinone v Inter: 14/04/2019
Inter v Roma: 20/04/2019
Inter v Juventus: 28/04/2019
Udinese v Inter: 05/05/2019
Inter v Chievo: 12/05/2019
Napoli v Inter: 19/05/2019
Inter v Empoli: 26/05/2019
