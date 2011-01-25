Inter and Juve express interest in Fabiano

"There is a bit of a chance that he comes to Inter, but not a great one," Inter sporting director Marco Branca told reporters late on Monday.

The world, European and Italian champions, who had been linked with Udinese's Alexis Sanchez only to be told the Chilean was not for sale, want another forward after injuries in the first half of the campaign exposed a lack of depth.

Juventus, level on points with Inter in fifth and sixth in Serie A, have also been tracking the Brazilian after losing Italy striker Fabio Quagliarella to a possibly season-ending knee injury.