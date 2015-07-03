Inter confirm Montoya capture

Barcelona defender Martin Montoya has joined Inter on loan with a view to a permanent move.

The full-back arrived in Milan on Thursday for his medical ahead of the move, and has now completed the temporary switch to San Siro.

A statement on Barca's official website confirmed that Montoya will join on an initial season-long loan and will stay for a further 12 months if he makes a certain number of appearances. At the end of the second season Inter have the option to complete a full transfer.

Montoya is the latest arrival during a busy close-season for Inter, with Geoffrey Kondogbia, Miranda and Jeison Murillo signing on for Roberto Mancini's side.

After rising through the ranks at Camp Nou and breaking into the first-team in February 2011, Montoya has failed to nail down a regular starting berth for the Spanish champions and has largely played second fiddle to Dani Alves.

With Alves having signed a new two-year contract last month and Aleix Vidal joining from Sevilla, Montoya's chances of first-team football appeared even more limited, prompting his move to Italy.

During his time at Barca, Montoya won La Liga three times and the Copa del Rey twice, and he also has a winners' medal from last season's UEFA Champions League.