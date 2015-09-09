Inter face anxious wait over Miranda fitness for Milan derby

Inter will check on the fitness of defender Miranda ahead of the derby against rivals Milan at San Siro on Sunday.

The 31-year-old had to be replaced by Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos just 23 minutes into Brazil's 4-1 international friendly victory over United States on Tuesday and will undergo tests when he has returned to his club.

Miranda played the full 90 minutes as Inter won both of their opening two Serie A matches of the new campaign following a busy close-season in the transfer market.

His absence would come as a big blow as Roberto Mancini’s men prepare to face Milan, a team they have not beaten in any of their last four meetings.

"Unfortunately I took a knock to the knee and I had to go off," Miranda told reporters after Brazil's win.

"I am told it is a problem with the medial collateral ligament. Now I will carry out tests at Inter to understand the extent of the injury.

"I don’t think it's anything serious, but I still don't know for sure. For now I will work with my club and I will certainly do everything to be ready for the upcoming games."

Opponents Milan have three points from their opening two fixtures of 2015-16.