Inter 'make offer' for Brazil striker Gabriel Barbosa

Inter are the third team to make an offer for Santos forward Gabriel Barbosa, according to the player's agent.

The 19-year-old has been linked with a number of Europe's biggest clubs – including Barcelona and Juventus – during the transfer window, but Roberto Mancini's men are desperate to win the race for his signature.

Reports in Brazil suggest Inter's offer is worth around €25million, with the player's representative Wagner Ribeiro confirming a new bid has been made and revealing a decision will come after his participation in the Olympic Games.

"Inter's is the third official offer that Santos have received for Gabigol," he told Lance Net.

"For now we want to leave Gabriel in peace. When the Olympics finish - with the gold medal, God willing – we will sit round the table and resolve his future. We are calm.

"When the Olympics finish I will sit down with Gabigol and his family and decide his future."

Nicknamed 'Gabigol', Barbosa scored on his senior Brazil debut against Panama in May and has since gone on to reach four caps after featuring at the Copa America, prior to his commitments for the Under-23 team in Rio.