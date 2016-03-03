Inter must summon Coppa Italia spirit in Serie A - Perisic

Ivan Perisic hopes Inter can gain confidence from their penalty shootout defeat to Juventus in the Coppa Italia semi-final and turn their stuttering league form around.

Roberto Mancini's side produced a stunning display to beat Juve 3-0 in Wednesday's second leg at San Siro, forcing extra-time and then penalties after losing by the same scoreline in Turin at the end of January.

Coppa holders and Serie A champions Juve held their nerve in the shootout to win 5-3 on spot-kicks to deny Inter a derby final against Milan.

However, Perisic, who scored Inter's second goal on the night, wants them to use the positives to resurrect their quest for Champions League qualification.

"We spoke together before the game and we knew we had to fight for this shirt so that all the fans could be proud of us. We have to carry on like this now," the Croatian told Inter Channel.

"We've been through a tricky spell and dropped points. Now we have to fight until the end and we mustn't forget what we did in the first part of the season.

"This is the way forward - we have to play like we did [against Juve].

"We must give it everything we've got over the coming games. Let's start by winning our next two home games, then we'll think about the six-pointer we have against Roma."