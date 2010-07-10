Inter president given three-month ban

The Italian football federation said in a statement late on Friday that Moratti had been punished for talking to Preziosi over last year's purchases of Diego Milito and Thiago Motta despite the Genoa owner being banned from representing his club.

Preziosi was given another six-month sanction on top of the multiple extra suspensions he has racked up for running the club despite a five-year ban for irregularities at previous side Como.

The big-spending Genoa owner has largely ignored the bans and carried on his business knowing the federation would struggle to enforce the suspension and the only further punishment he would receive would be extended bans.

The situation is likely to be the same with Moratti, who can delegate some responsibilities to deputies but remains the de facto club president given the federation can do little to limit his private activity.

Champions League winners Inter, who also won a domestic double last term when Jose Mourinho was coach, have yet to make any new buys under new boss Rafael Benitez but Ricardo Quaresma has been sold to Besiktas ahead of the Serie A season starting on August 28.

