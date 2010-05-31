Inter push for Capello capture
By app
MILAN - Inter Milan president Massimo Moratti hopes England coach Fabio Capello can break his contract after the World Cup and become a candidate for the vacant job at the Champions League winners.
Inter boss Jose Mourinho is leaving for Real Madrid after winning an unprecedented Italian treble and Moratti has already identified former Juventus, AC Milan and AS Roma coach Capello as a target.
"I would be pleased if he frees himself after the World Cup," Moratti told Sky Italia on Monday amid media speculation Capello will not stay with England until Euro 2012.
Moratti also has his eye on another England-based manager but doubts a deal could be done.
"I've always thought Rafa Benitez was good but he is tied to Liverpool," Moratti said, having previously talked glowingly of Fulham boss and former Inter coach Roy Hodgson.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.