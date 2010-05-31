Inter push for Capello capture

Inter boss Jose Mourinho is leaving for Real Madrid after winning an unprecedented Italian treble and Moratti has already identified former Juventus, AC Milan and AS Roma coach Capello as a target.

"I would be pleased if he frees himself after the World Cup," Moratti told Sky Italia on Monday amid media speculation Capello will not stay with England until Euro 2012.

Moratti also has his eye on another England-based manager but doubts a deal could be done.

"I've always thought Rafa Benitez was good but he is tied to Liverpool," Moratti said, having previously talked glowingly of Fulham boss and former Inter coach Roy Hodgson.

