Inter v Milan: Perisic targets derby win on debut

Ivan Perisic is eagerly anticipating Sunday’s derby between Inter and Milan and has stressed Roberto Mancini's men will give their all to maintain their 100 per cent record this campaign.

The Nerazzurri have started the 2015-16 season in fine form as they beat Atalanta 1-0 and Carpi 2-1 back in August.

They have since added a number of new players to their squad, though, as Perisic, Alex Telles, Felipe Melo and Adem Ljajic all joined Inter in the closing stages of the window.

Star striker Mauro Icardi is expected to be match fit in time for Sunday's encounter, yet they will have to make do without experienced defenders Miranda and Nemanja Matic.

The absence of the aforementioned duo has not affected Perisic's positivity, however, as he targets the full three points.

"I'm glad to be here because Inter are one of the best clubs in the world. My first game is against AC Milan too, one of the biggest games in the world," the Croatia international told his club's official website.

"I know what the derby means to our fans and we have to give our best to win it, but we also have to try and win every game and not just the derby.

"I don't think it's normal that these two clubs should finish so low down the table as they did last seaon.

"Both teams will be going all out to put in a top performance in the derby and we have to make sure we don't get caught out."

Milan, meanwhile, will be determined to add three more points to their tally and record their first away win of the season.

Sinisa Mihajlovic's men were beaten 2-0 by Fiorentina on matchday one, but bounced back with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Empoli at home the following week.

Luiz Adriano and Carlos Bacca both found the net against Empoli and the Brazilian attacker is hopeful fellow attacker Mario Balotelli can get in on the action as well when they meet Inter.

"Balotelli is very important, Mario is a great player who came to help us," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"The team needs him and he will help us a lot. We can be a great trident, because Balotelli has qualities that can help us a lot. There will be no problem to play all three of us together.

"With Bacca, I feel good. Our understanding improves with each training session and we talk a lot. As time goes on we will improve further."

Milan will probably have to make do without new arrival Andrea Bertolacci due to inury, however, while Luca Antonelli and Jeremy Menez are also likely to miss out.

Both sides played out a scoreless draw the last time they met in Serie A in April 2015.