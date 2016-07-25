Inter yet to approach De Boer with Mancini exit rumoured

Frank de Boer is yet to be approached about taking over at Inter as Roberto Mancini's San Siro future swirls into further doubt.

Inter were taken over by Chinese investors in early June, although Mancini has reportedly grown frustrated at a lack of investment in his playing squad as he attempts to take the Milan club back to the top of Italian football.

Speaking after Inter lost 3-1 to Paris Saint-Germain in the International Champions Cup on Sunday, Mancini failed to commit his future to the club he led to Serie A glory in 2007 and 2008.

"Nothing has changed compared to two days ago, the situation is normal," said Mancini.

"We'll see over the next few days. My meeting with [president Erick] Thohir? There's nothing to clarify on the subject."

De Boer is one of the more high-profile free agents on the coaching market and was linked with the job at Everton before former Netherlands team-mate Ronald Koeman got the job.

Italian media have heavily linked the former Ajax boss with replacing Mancini, but his agent Guido Albers says an approach is yet to be received.

"We have not heard anything from Inter," Albers told Voetbal International.

"It's a nice club, but we can only wait at the moment. It is quiet around Frank at this time."