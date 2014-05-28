International Friendly: Chile v Egypt

Both goalkeeper Cristopher Toselli and utilityman Gary Medel believe it is vital for Chile to work as if the tournament has already started, with the pair promising a full-throttle performance in Santiago.

The clash with Egypt will be the first of two friendlies for Chile before they open their campaign in Brazil against Australia on June 13, with Jorge Sampaoli's men set to play Northern Ireland nine days earlier.

"Do not save anything," Medel warned his team-mates.

"We will leave everything on the pitch. If you will not go with everything, better you go home. We will play to attack, that's our style and we will prove that on the pitch."

Toselli, who plays his club football with Universidad Catolica, underlined the importance of the friendly as it will be Sampaoli's last chance to see his players in action before the deadline to name his final 23-man squad on June 2.

"The World Cup has already started for us, this game is important for us to refine the parts and for the coach to decide," the 25-year-old said.

Sampaoli will have to replace two key players this week, with Fiorentina's Matias Fernandez out of the World Cup following ankle surgery and Juventus' Arturo Vidal struggling with a knee injury.

But Chile will still have plenty of talent all of the pitch, though, with Barcelona forward Alexis Sanchez and Vidal's club-mate Mauricio Isla in the squad.

Meanwhile, Egypt coach Shawky Gharib will likely look to Chelsea winger Mohamed Salah for inspiration in Santiago, as they look to win their fourth straight game.