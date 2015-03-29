International Friendly: Colombia v Kuwait

Falcao, who has scored just four goals in 22 appearances for United since joining on loan from Monaco, netted twice in Colombia's 6-0 demolition of Bahrain on Thursday.

That brace served as a reminder of the striking prowess that convinced United to lure him to Old Trafford, yet questions remain over his future with Louis van Gaal's men.

Indeed, Falcao has been forced to reiterate that he is not thinking about a move away, telling Radio Caracol: "They talk a lot, but now I'm focused 100 per cent on Manchester United."

The former Atletico Madrid striker can gain further confidence as he bids to salvage his United future by netting again versus opposition who Colombia should be expected to beat by a comfortable margin.

And, with the game serving as Colombia's last before the squads for the Copa America have to be announced in June, a number of players will be keen to impress coach Jose Pekerman at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Pekerman's side - who have been grouped with Venezuela, Peru and Brazil for the Copa America in Chile - have won five straight games since their World Cup elimination at the hands of the latter team in the quarter-finals.

Kuwait appear unlikely to be able to end that record, having produced a dismal performance at the Asian Cup.

Nabil Maaloul's men lost all three group games in Australia and will now be turning their focus to the start of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup, which they enter at the Asian Football Confederation's (AFC) second-round stage.

The side from the gulf nation will learn their group opponents in the second round on April 14, but for now Maaloul's task will be to engineer a way of stopping a team featuring a plethora of world-class talent.

Yet, with the likes of Fredy Guarin of Juan Cuadrado providing the service for Falcao, it is difficult to see Kuwait preventing Colombia from cruising to another confidence-boosting rout.