International Friendly: England 3 Peru 0

After Daniel Sturridge had opened the scoring for the hosts in the first half, defensive duo Gary Cahill and Phil Jagielka found the net to send England on their way with a comfortable victory.

Boss Roy Hodgson included six players who ply their Premier League trade on Merseyside in his starting XI and it was the Liverpool pairing of Glen Johnson and Sturridge who combined for the opener.

Johnson's quick-thinking from a throw-in opened the door for Sturridge to shoot from the edge of the penalty area and he made no mistake in curling the ball into the top left-hand corner in the 32nd minute.

Everton's Leighton Baines provided the cross for Cahill to head home England's second in the 65th minute, before Jagielka capitalised on a goalkeeping error to net a third.

Hodgson's strong starting XI may have offered a hint as to the team that will start England's World Cup opener against Italy on June 14, with Danny Welbeck and Jordan Henderson among the more notable inclusions, while Adam Lallana also started.

Goalscoring chances were few and far between in the opening stages, but the reactions of England goalkeeper Joe Hart were put to the test in the 19th minute when Jean Deza's effort from outside the penalty area deflected off Jagielka and almost looped over the Manchester City man.

England were soon causing problems at the other end, though, and Sturridge will have been disappointed after dragging an effort across the face of goal one minute later.

But when the opener came, it was through the swift actions of two members of England's sizeable Liverpool contingent.

Johnson delivered the ball to Sturridge from a throw-in, and the Anfield frontman produced a wonderful finish to delight the sizeable Wembley crowd.

Deza got a sight of goal again 10 minutes into the second half, but his 20-yard hit whistled just over Hart's crossbar.

England then doubled their advantage with 25 minutes left, when Cahill rose well to head home as a helpless Luis Advincula attempted to clear off the line.

And the result was put beyond doubt five minutes later as Jagielka poked home after Peru keeper Raul Fernandez spilled the ball at his feet from a corner.

Hodgson introduced a number of players from the bench in the second half, and handed a senior debut to Everton youngster John Stones, who came on in place of Baines in the 75th minute.

England's World Cup build-up now moves on to the United States, where they face friendlies against Ecuador and Honduras on Wednesday and Saturday respectively.