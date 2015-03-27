International Friendly: France v Denmark

Denmark come into the game after a thrilling recovery against the United States on Wednesday, but their preparations have been disrupted by the standard of training facilities put in place.

Olsen branded the options available to his squad as "dangerous" and suggested his side would have been better staying at home to prepare for the match.

"It is disrespectful treatment from the French Football Federation," he told TV 2 Sport.

"They had promised good pitches at Saint-Etienne. We had prepared for us to have a good workout, but we cannot, it is too dangerous.

"It's the first time I have experienced something like this. This is not a social trip. We're here to play football, we are not any school class. If we knew they had no pitch, we would have stayed in Aarhus.

"If they give us such a pitch, then we'll give them something similar when they come up to us."

The controversy could make it difficult for Denmark to build on their 3-2 win over the US in Aarhus, Nicklas Bendtner scoring twice late on to seal his hat-trick.

Bendtner led the line to devastating effect in the match, and round off his impressive display with a sumptuous volley in stoppage to secure the win.

While the visitors will be buoyed by the win, their hosts are still licking their wounds after a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Brazil in Paris.

The Euro 2016 hosts took the lead in Thursday's encounter through Raphael Varane, but goals from Oscar, Neymar and Luis Gustavo saw Didier Deschamps' side suffer their first defeat since the World Cup.

Victories over Spain, Portugal and Sweden have come in that time, but defeating Brazil proved a step too far with Deschamps unhappy with certain aspects of their performance.

Mathieu Valbuena - who played 82 minutes of the game - agreed that defeat had been a huge disappointment, but stressed the importance of bouncing back immediately against Denmark.

"We had chances to reply, but we did not take them and in the end you lose 3-1," he told L'Equipe.

"It is difficult to accept, and shows us all the work that remains to be done.

"The Euros come soon, I hope we will learn from this defeat. We must not throw everything away, it is a little slap, so we need to win against Denmark."