International Friendly: Ghana v Senegal

Avram Grant's side stood on the verge of a fifth AFCON title in Equatorial Guinea, but goalkeeper Brimah Razak's missed penalty enabled opposite number Boubacar Barry to seal a shootout win for Ivory Coast.

Seven weeks on and Grant has reassembled his squad for the first of two friendlies in France, the match with Senegal taking place in Le Havre.

Captain Asamoah Gyan has not travelled to join up with the Ghana squad due to injury, so Marseille forward Andre Ayew will lead his country against their West African rivals.

Grant will also use the friendly to take a look at players for the future, with former Under-20 team-mates Seidu Salifu and Ebenezer Assifuah handed call-ups, although the latter faces a race against time to be fit.

With AFCON 2017 and World Cup 2018 qualification on the horizon Grant will be keen to assess all his options, and give Ghana the best base from which to build from.

Senegal will be no walkover, though, having beaten Ghana in their last meeting in January, during the group stages of the Cup of Nations.

Having fallen behind to an Ayew penalty, Senegal secured victory through goals from Mame Biram Diouf and Moussa Sow.

That was the high point for Senegal in the tournament, though, as they were duly eliminated following a draw and defeat in their other two Group C matches.

Alain Giresse left his role as head coach following their exit, so a new era will begin in France this weekend, with Aliou Cisse taking charge.

Cisse has recalled Demba Ba to add some experience to his squad, the Besiktas striker joining up with his international colleagues for the first time since in two years.

Ba has struck 24 times in all competitions for the Turkish side this season, prompting Cisse's call as he searches for a more attacking threat.

There is no place for West Ham striker Diafra Sakho, though, despite the 25-year-old scoring 10 goals in his debut season in the Premier League.

Sakho appears to be being punished by Cisse after withdrawing from Senegal's AFCON squad prior to the tournament due to injury, only to then go on and play for his club.