International Friendly: Spain v Bolivia

The Chelsea striker was included in a provisional 30-man party for the upcoming showpiece in Brazil, but coach Vicente del Bosque must whittle that list down to 23 by June 2.

Atletico Madrid frontman Diego Costa is an injury concern for the finals due to a hamstring problem, but Del Bosque will give him as long as possible to prove his fitness.

While Costa has enjoyed an outstanding campaign for Atletico - scoring 36 goals in all competitions - Torres endured another frustrating season at Stamford Bridge.

The former Liverpool man stated that he was always confident that he would have a part to play when Spain attempt to retain the World Cup in Brazil, though.

And Torres is eager to make his mark when Spain face Bolivia at Sevilla's Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in their final friendly before Del Bosque names his 23-man squad.

He said: "I've never thought that I had played my last game. I am excited to come to the national team, here I've been very happy and I feel in good conditions for the World Cup.

"You always have doubts when you're a time without coming, the other day when the coach gave the list I was very excited waiting for my name.

"My dream is the same as when I made my debut. I was prepared to come or not come, after a very strange year, in which I played little, but fortunately I am here and I will fight to be in the latest list."

Torres believes Spain are in good shape to lift their fourth consecutive major international title.

"Days go fast with good atmosphere, we all want to enter in the list but it is a healthy competition, there is high level and that is a good sign," he added.

Spain will be expected to get the better of a Bolivia side ranked 68th in the world.

The South American nation missed out on a place in the World Cup finals after finishing second-bottom in qualifying with just two wins from 16 matches.

They are without a win in nine matches, so Spain will see the game as an opportunity to build momentum ahead of their mouth-watering opening World Cup Group B clash with the Netherlands on June 13.