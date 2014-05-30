International Friendly: USA v Turkey

Jurgen Klinsmann's men picked up a 2-0 win in a friendly fixture with Azerbaijan on Tuesday, and have now lost just once on home soil since a 4-1 defeat to tournament hosts Brazil almost exactly two years ago.

The Americans have won 17 of their 20 home matches since that loss, and Klinsmann will be keen to harness that winning mentality heading into the global showpiece.

He had to wait until the last 15 minutes for the deadlock to be broken on Tuesday, so will expect to see an increased level of performance against stronger opposition in New Jersey as his side build up to their opening game of the finals against Ghana.

Goals from Mikkel Diskerud and Aron Johannsson won that match, but it was an injury scare for Clint Dempsey prior to kick-off that caused the most talking points in San Francisco.

The Seattle Sounders forward was left on the bench throughout, but Klinsmann was quick to allay any fears he may not be ready for the finals and expects him to feature in Sunday's clash.

"He's all good," Klinsmann confirmed on Thursday. "Today they have an easy regen, travel day.

"So by tomorrow (he will be) full speed in training. Everything is good."

Turkey also come into the game on the back of a 2-0 win over another Brazil-bound outfit - Honduras - and they will be looking to continue a run of six successive victories.

Fatih Terim's men were disappointing in qualifying as they finished fourth in Group D behind eventual winners Netherlands, as well as Romania and Hungary.

The two nations have met three times in the past with both sides enjoying a victory, but it was the USA who won in their last meeting.

Arda Turan opened the scoring four years ago, only for Jozy Altidore and Dempsey to earn a victory for the United States.

Michael Bradley played in that victory and he expects another tough encounter this weekend, something that will be perfect for their preparations ahead of the biggest tournament in world football.

"We're looking to continue our fitness," he said after the win over Azerbaijan.

"(To) continue building our relationships on the field and obviously defensively we want to work on how organised we can be and how difficult we can make it on other teams."

Klinsmann may look to give some of the players he did not use against Azerbaijan in this friendly - the German has already named his 23-man squad and will want to ensure they are all ready to go in Brazil.