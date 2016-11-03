Inter's world is crumbling - Icardi

Inter captain Mauro Icardi says it feels like his side's world crumbles every time they concede after they suffered a 2-1 loss to Southampton in the Europa League.

Southampton came from behind to seal a famous win over the visitors, who were playing their first match since Frank de Boer's sacking on Tuesday.

Icardi had put Inter in front with his ninth goal of the season, while Inter were also boosted when Samir Handanovic saved a controversial penalty from Dusan Tadic on the stroke of half-time.

But a second-half collapse proved costly as Virgil van Dijk equalised on 64 minutes, a strike which was followed by an own goal from Yuto Nagatomo five minutes later, sealing Inter's third defeat from four Group K games.

"We played well in the first half and took the lead, but I don't know why every time we concede a goal our whole world seems to come crumbling down around us," Icardi said to Sky Italia.

"It keeps happening, a goal out of nowhere and we just lose it. We conceded the second goal in a strange way.

"If we knew what was causing it we would change immediately because all we want is to do well.

"It is going to be hard for us to qualify from the group now but as long as it is still possible we have to go for it. There is not much to say. It is an unlucky moment and everything is going wrong.

"We must do whatever it takes to turn things around."

Inter were led by youth team coach Stefano Vecchi at St Mary's just two days after the axing of De Boer, who lasted only 85 days in the job at San Siro.

Icardi added: "I think in football the coach always pays the price because it's impossible to fire 25 players. I always said that when the coach leaves, it's because the players did not give their best.

"Now we are working with Vecchi and then we will see what the club decides."

Inter are bottom of the group on three points, four adrift of Southampton in second with two games to play.