Inverness CT 2 Dundee United 3: Murray nets twice to end losing streak

Simon Murray scored twice to help 10-man Dundee United to a 3-2 Scottish Premiership win over Inverness CT at Tulloch Caledonian Stadium on Friday.

Dundee had lost their past four league games and fired head coach Mixu Paatelainen following the club's relegation, with assistant Gordon Young in charge against Inverness.

Murray gave Young the perfect start to his caretaker spell, finding the net in the sixth minute after being set up by Kyle Knoyle to open the scoring.

The centre forward continued to cause Inverness all kinds of trouble and made it two in the closing stages of the first half, before Edward Ofere added a third goal after the break.

Goals from Jordan Roberts and Liam Polworth got the hosts back in the game, but Dundee eventually held on for a hard-fought win, even after Callum Morris was dismissed in the 78th minute for a second bookable offence.