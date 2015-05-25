Inzaghi eager for Van Ginkel stay

Filippo Inzaghi wants Marco van Ginkel to return to Milan as he comes to the end of his season-long loan switch from Chelsea.

The Dutch midfielder moved to San Siro in June with his chances of forcing his way into Chelsea's first team appearing to be slim.

Milan coach Inzaghi, whose position is under threat after a poor first season in charge, would like to see Van Ginkel back at the club next season after being impressed by the 22-year-old.

The former Italy striker said: "Unfortunately he is not our player. But he has grown a lot.

"He has played seven or eight games in a row and we are starting to see a great player. He does really well in training.

"Chelsea have great midfielders and he is in need of playing.

"My will would be if possible to keep him because he can give us a big hand."

Injuries have restricted Van Ginkel to only 17 appearances for the Serie A club.