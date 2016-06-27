Iordanescu to leave Romania post

Anghel Iordanescu is to leave his role as head coach of Romania, who expect to appoint his replacement before Euro 2016 is over.

Romania endured a disappointing European Championship, earning just one point from their three matches against France, Switzerland and Albania to finish bottom of Group A.

Monday's announcement brings an end to Iordanescu's third spell in charge of the national team, having taken over from Victor Piturca in October 2014.

Razvan Burleanu, president of the Romanian Football Federation, apologised to the country's fans and hoped the new coach would lead the team to its first World Cup since 1998 – when Iordanescu was at the helm.

"I'm very sorry for all national team fans, who hoped for a better or more spectacular journey of the national team," said Burleanu.

"I thank Anghel Iordanescu, who assumed a great responsibility in a time of need. I thank that he led us to the European Championship and I want the gentleman to remain in a role in the Romanian Football Federation.

"By the end of the European Championship we will announce the name of the new coach.

"We are open to both a foreign coach or Romanian. What's important is that he is part of the profile that we have created, have trophies to his name and to be motivated to lead the national team to the World Cup after 20 years of absence."