Is Dominic Solanke injured this weekend? Premier League injury update on Tottenham forward
Ange Postecoglou already had more than his share of injury problems even before Dominic Solanke missed the Europa League trip to Hoffenheim
Tottenham need all the help they can get at the moment with the side in awful form and an injury crisis already engulfing the squad - but their woes have taken another turn for the worse.
Ange Postecoglou's side sit a disappointing 15th in the Premier League after picking up just one in in their past ten games - and that was against bottom side Southampton.
With Timo Werner and Brennan Johnson already sidelined, the last thing Spurs needed was an injury to their star summer signing Dominic Solanke, but that's exactly what they got after he missed Thursday's Europa League victory at Hoffenheim.
Dominic Solanke knee injury rules striker out for six weeks as Spurs push for signings
Postecoglou delivered the bad news at his post-match press conference following Spurs' 3-2 win in Germany, with Solanke now ruled out of numerous Premier League games and next month's League Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool.
The Tottenham boss said: "With Dom, the information now is around the six-week mark with him."
Postecoglou at least sees a silver lining in Solanke not requiring surgery and hopes his £65m marquee summer signing's recovery 'might be quicker' than the month and a half currently forecast.
The news nonetheless comes as another major blow to Tottenham as they look to turning their ailing season around.
Generally expected to compete for European qualification again, Tottenham currently find themselves just eight points outside the relegation zone.
Postecoglou acknowledges that the club may now need to dip into the transfer market after Solanke became their 14th senior player currently out injured.
The Australian said: "The club is working hard to try to get some help for the players, but as far as I know, there’s nothing imminent - but things happen quickly in the last week of the window, so still hopeful."
Tottenham will return to Premier League action on Sunday afternoon as they host struggling Leicester City.
Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.