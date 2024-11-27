Is Leicester midfielder Harry Winks injured? Premier League injury update

Leicester fell to a 2-1 defeat to Chelsea last weekend

Leicester City&#039;s Harry Winks during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leicester City and Norwich City at The King Power Stadium on April 1, 2024 in Leicester, England.(Photo by Stephen White - CameraSport via Getty Images)
Harry Winks in action for Leicester (Image credit: Getty Images)

Leicester City sacked boss Steve Cooper following a 2-1 loss to Chelsea last week, which left them 16th in the Premier League - just one point off the relegation zone.

Current West Brom manager Carlos Corberan is rumoured to be among the favourites to take over from Cooper, who only joined Leicester at the start of the 2024/25 season.

As Premier League injuries pile up, the defeat to Chelsea was their sixth of the season and matters were made worse when midfielder Harry Winks was taken off after just 11 minutes.

Is Harry Winks injured this weekend?

Harry Winks of Leicester City applauds the fans after the team's victory in the Sky Bet Championship match between Leicester City and Norwich City at The King Power Stadium on April 01, 2024 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images) (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Winks and his teammates applauding their fans (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prior to the Chelsea game, Winks had started all but one of Leicester’s Premier League games this season.

He did not start against Southampton but was brought on at half-time with his side 2-0 down, before Leicester came back to win 3-2, suggesting the ex-Spurs player will be a major miss.

Leicester squad for 2024/25 LEICESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 6 : Leicester City manager Steve Cooper during the Leicester City Men and Women Open Training Session at King Power Stadium on August 6, 2024 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images)

Steve Cooper was sacked from Leicester (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prior to his dismissal Cooper gave an update on the extent of Winks’ injury. He said: “It’s his groin, fingers crossed.

“Sometimes these things can be a week, sometimes they can be… we saw what happened with Ricardo. When I said about needing to do better with the ball, Winksy will start that more than anybody else for us.

“That’s his super-strength, his control of games and his ability to start attacks and keep momentum in the game.

“It was a blow, him coming off, and maybe that did have an interference with why we didn’t have enough good moments on the ball in the first half.”

Carlos Corberan Head Coach / Manager of West Bromwich Albion during a West Bromwich Albion Pre-Season Training Camp at St Georges Park on July 12, 2023 in Burton-upon-Trent, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Carlos Corberan is linked with the Leicester job (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cooper’s comments suggest Winks may not be fit in time for Leicester’s game against Brentford when Premier League action returns this Saturday.

The English midfielder will be hoping the injury isn’t serious so he can return quickly and be a significant part in Leicester’s new manager’s plans – whoever that may be.

Ben Marsden
Ben Marsden

Ben is currently studying for his NCTJ qualification with News Associates after graduating from Durham University. He is an avid Liverpool fan, lover of tactics and long-time enthusiast of FourFourTwo’s quizzes. His favourite memories of being a journalist so far include his interview with musician Banners that featured in the Liverpool FC Programme, as well as Jurgen Klopp signing his article for his student newspaper on Klopp’s brilliant tenure at Anfield. When he does play football he plays as a bizarre striker/right-wing/right-back hybrid.