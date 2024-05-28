Who is Carlos Corberan? Leicester City manager candidate proven as one of English football's brightest prospects

West Bromwich Albion and former Huddersfield Town gaffer Carlos Corberan is the favourite to replace Enzo Maresca at Leicester City

West Bromwich Albion boss Carlos Corberan has emerged as the favourite to succeed Enzo Maresca at Leicester City if the Italian completes a move to Chelsea.

The Spaniard has earned a deserved reputation as one of English football’s most up-and-coming managers after guiding both Huddersfield and West Brom into the play-offs, as well as playing a key role in Bielsa’s backroom staff at Leeds United.

