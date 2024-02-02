Is Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold injured this weekend? Premier League injury update

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold will be hoping to return to the starting line-up this weekend when the Reds visit Arsenal for a first-vs-third clash at the Emirates.

Alexander-Arnold has not started a match since he suffered a knee injury in Liverpool’s FA Cup third-round win at Arsenal on January 7, missing three matches for Jurgen Klopp’s side, before returning to the squad last weekend.

With injuries mounting up for Klopp, he will no doubt be hoping that the England international will be fit for one of the club’s biggest matches of the Premier League season.

Will Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold be fit enough to play against Arsenal on Sunday afternoon?

Conor Bradley and Jurgen Klopp (Image credit: Getty Images)

After three weeks on the sidelines, Alexander-Arnold returned to the Reds squad for last weekend’s FA Cup fourth-round win over Norwich City at Anfield.

The 25-year-old made it off the bench to play the last 24 minutes of the 5-2 victory and earned another 22 minutes off the bench on Wednesday night, when Chelsea were dispatched 4-1 at Anfield in the Premier League.

This would indicate that a return to the starting XI is not far off, depsite the excellent form of academy graduate Conor Bradley in his absence.

Klopp did not address Alexander-Arnold’s fitness directly in his pre-match press conference on Friday morning, but did say his returning players are progressing well.

"We had a lot of injuries in the season, but we've been lucky with the boys coming back or available,” Klopp told reporters. “That's why we are where we are. I'm really happy they all look in a good shape. Really tough opponent coming up and we will need to be at our best.”

More Liverpool stories

Survey reveals that Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard is the overwhelming favourite with fans to replace Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool are reportedly in the market for a young defensive midfielder that has been compared to Manchester City star Rodri.

Liverpool thrashing Chelsea was a statement – as history is repeating itself