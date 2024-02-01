Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard the overwhelming favourite with fans to replace Jurgen Klopp

According to a survey of more than 2,000 Liverpool fans, Steven Gerrard is the No. 1 candidate to replace the departing Jurgen Klopp at the end of the season.

The German sent shockwaves through the sport when he announced he would be bringing his nine-year stay Anfield to a close this summer, with attention now turning to who might be tasked with filling his shoes.

Former Red Xabi Alonso was immediately listed as the bookies’ favourite. The Spaniard played for Liverpool for five years between 2004 and 2009 and was part of the squad that famously lifted the Champions League in 2005, so has a strong affinity with the club.

Xabi Alonso is a leading candidate to replace Jurgen Klopp (Image credit: Getty Images)

He has also quickly established himself as one of the game’s most in-demand managers due to the early success he has had with Bayer Leverkusen. Under Alonso, Leverkusen are currently atop the Bundesliga table by two points from perennial champions Bayern Munich.

But despite that, the 42-year-old is the second-favourite to succeed Klopp in the eyes of supporters. LiveScore Bet gave 2,039 Liverpool fans their say and a whopping 41 per cent said they want Gerrard to usher in the new era.

Gerrard, who is the manager of Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq, is an ex-Liverpool legend having spent almost his entire career at Anfield, joining the academy in 1989 at the age of nine and going onto make more than 500 appearances for the first team. He went on to spend a season at LA Galaxy, where he brought the curtain down on his playing career before moving into management.

Could Stevie G replicate his success on the field in the dugout? (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 43-year-old led Rangers to a first Scottish Premiership title in a decade to end Celtic’s bid for an unprecedented 10 domestic crowns in a row before an ill-fated stint at Aston Villa lasted less than 12 months.

But that hasn’t tarnished his reputation it seems as he garnered the support of more than two in five fans.

The survey also asked what qualities and characteristics were the most desirable in the next Liverpool manager, with tactical knowledge and adaptability deemed the most important, followed closely by experience of winning major trophies and the ability to develop and nurture young talent.

Here's the top 10 candidates to replace Klopp as voted for by Liverpool fans:

Steven Gerrard - 41% Xabi Alonso - 18% Zinedine Zidane - 8% Graham Potter - 6% Ange Postecoglou - 5% Roberto De Zerbi - 5% Ruben Amorim - 4% Julian Nagelsmann - 4% Hansi Flick - 3% Luis Enrique - 2%

