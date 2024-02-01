Liverpool to move for midfield wonderkid dubbed 'the next Rodri': report

Liverpool are targeting the signing of a young midfielder compared to Manchester City's Rodri.

While the Reds are leading Manchester City at the top of the Premier League, Rodri is widely regarded as the best defensive midfielder in the world and even Liverpool would welcome a player similar to the Spaniard.

Despite the summer arrivals of Wataru Endo and Alexis Mac Allister, who have both been used there by Jurgen Klopp this term, a summer arrival of a promising specialist in the position could be on the cards.

Endo arrived in the summer to sort out Liverpool's defensive midfield (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to SportBild, Liverpool are keen on signing Hugo Larsson from Eintracht Frankfurt, a 19-year-old midfielder who has impressed in his 16 Bundesliga starts this term.

A rangy midfielder who is comfortable on the ball and clever positionally, Larsson has been compared by the Bundesliga website to both Rodri and Kevin De Bruyne, which suggests his ability to marshal the defence is reminiscent of the Spaniard, while his close control and skilfulness is similar to that of the Belgian playmaker.

The Reds face competition from Arsenal, though, while the 19-year-old certainly won't come cheap, either. The report suggests that Eintracht Frankfurt want at least £68m for their promising young star.

Larsson has impressed at Eintracht Frankfurt (Image credit: Getty Images)

But with his contract expiring in June 2028, the German side certainly aren't in any rush to sell. With Larsson already performing like a seasoned professional in the centre of their midfield, his development over the next four years could still see his value continue to increase.

Indeed, Larsson only joined Eintracht Frankfurt from Malmo for £8m at the end of May 2023, and already Transfermarkt is valuing the young Swede at £24m. He has since gone on to make four appearances for the Sweden national team since, with plenty more expected to come.

Despite the nation failing to qualify for Euro 2024, he could prove integral to their - and potentially Liverpool's - future successes.

