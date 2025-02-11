Is Trent Alexander-Arnold injured? Premier League injury update ahead of Merseyside derby showdown

Trent Alexander-Arnold's situation remains a worry for most Liverpool fans ahead of the upcoming Merseyside derby.

The Three Lions international - ranked at no.1 in FourFourTwo's list of the best right-backs in the world right now - has been heavily linked with a summer move to Real Madrid, with a resolution to his contract situation at Anfield yet to be found.

But after limping off against Bournemouth last time out in the Premier League, questions have been left unanswered with Liverpool hoping to bounce back against the Toffees on Wednesday.

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is out of contract in the summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alexander-Arnold is said to have been substituted against the Cherries due to a thigh injury. The Liverpudlian then played no part in the Reds FA Cup defeat at Plymouth Argyle on Sunday.

Manager Arne Slot has remained tight-lipped on the situation surrounding the defender and provided a small clue when speaking to the media earlier today on whether he will feature against Everton.

Arne Slot is unsure whether Trent will play against Everton on Wednesday (Image credit: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

“Trent has done parts of training sessions with us yesterday,” said the Dutchman. "Let's see how he is today. Joe, it's the same leg he had the injury last time. We are still assessing that.”

Fellow defender Joe Gomez is a doubt after being substituted just ten minutes into the clash with Plymouth at the weekend. Slot also insisted he is looking for a worthwhile response from his players at Goodison Park.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“A wise man once said to me nothing good comes from losing a game,” he added. "We would definitely prefer to have played more. Now after losing this game, there is a moment where we have a normal week. But that is not what we wanted when we went to Plymouth. The plan was to play with Joe for 60 minutes, the plan was to start Curtis but he didn't feel well enough to play.

“Darwin became a dad one or two days before the game, that happened in Spain and he came in one or two days earlier. We wanted to play with a stronger team. The fact we didn't win shows these players need these games. It makes it disappointing we don't have these extra games for them.”

In FourFourTwo's view, Slot could really do with Trent in his side, given the 26-year-old already has seven assists to his name for the Merseysiders this term.

Liverpool travel to Everton on Wednesday in the Premier League, with the game rearranged following the effects of Storm Darragh back in December.