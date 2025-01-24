Is William Saliba injured this weekend? Premier League injury update on Arsenal defender
William Saliba has missed Arsenal's last two matches with a hamstring issue
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has delivered an injury update on two of his doubts to face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday afternoon.
Centre-back William Saliba, who is ranked at no.2 in FourFourTwo's list of the best centre-backs in the world right now, has missed Arsenal's past two games with a hamstring issue.
Youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly was meanwhile absent for the Gunners' Champions League victory over Dinamo Zagreb, and Ben White has been out since November after having knee surgery.
William Saliba and Myles Lewis-Skelly both doubts for Arsenal to face Wolves
Arteta had good news and bad news on both players at his pre-match press conference ahead of the trip to Molineux: neither have serious injuries are expected to be back next week at worst, with an outside chance of being able to be involved at the weekend.
The Arsenal boss said: “With Myles there is nothing serious on the scan, so it’ll be a matter of having a meeting with the medical staff today (Friday). We have a training session, so we’ll see whether it’s too early or not.
“With Wilo (Saliba) it’s something similar as well. I think he’ll be in for next week but this week, let’s see how it goes.”
White is meanwhile closing in on a return to training after his two-month lay-off.
Arteta explained: “He hasn’t trained with the team yet, but I think he’s very close to doing that. He still needs to tick a few boxes in the next two or three days.
“If that’s going well and smoothly, I think he’ll be with us pretty soon."
Arsenal have hit on a decent run of form of late and have risen to second in the Premier League, level on 44 points with third-placed Nottingham Forest.
League leaders Liverpool sit six points clear at the top and still have a game in hand to play after their scheduled trip to face Everton earlier this season was postponed due to storms.
Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.
