Is William Saliba injured this weekend? Premier League injury update on Arsenal defender

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has delivered an injury update on two of his doubts to face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday afternoon.

Centre-back William Saliba, who is ranked at no.2 in FourFourTwo's list of the best centre-backs in the world right now, has missed Arsenal's past two games with a hamstring issue.

Youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly was meanwhile absent for the Gunners' Champions League victory over Dinamo Zagreb, and Ben White has been out since November after having knee surgery.

William Saliba and Myles Lewis-Skelly both doubts for Arsenal to face Wolves

Myles Lewis-Skelly is a doubt for the weekend (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arteta had good news and bad news on both players at his pre-match press conference ahead of the trip to Molineux: neither have serious injuries are expected to be back next week at worst, with an outside chance of being able to be involved at the weekend.

The Arsenal boss said: “With Myles there is nothing serious on the scan, so it’ll be a matter of having a meeting with the medical staff today (Friday). We have a training session, so we’ll see whether it’s too early or not.

Ben White has been out of action with a knee injury (Image credit: Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

“With Wilo (Saliba) it’s something similar as well. I think he’ll be in for next week but this week, let’s see how it goes.”

White is meanwhile closing in on a return to training after his two-month lay-off.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Arteta explained: “He hasn’t trained with the team yet, but I think he’s very close to doing that. He still needs to tick a few boxes in the next two or three days.

“If that’s going well and smoothly, I think he’ll be with us pretty soon."

Arsenal have hit on a decent run of form of late and have risen to second in the Premier League, level on 44 points with third-placed Nottingham Forest.

League leaders Liverpool sit six points clear at the top and still have a game in hand to play after their scheduled trip to face Everton earlier this season was postponed due to storms.