When is the Merseyside derby? New rearranged date for final Everton v Liverpool clash at Goodison Park and how to watch
The game was originally set to be played in December but was called off due to stormy weather
Goodison Park was already meant to have said goodbye to the Merseyside derby before closing its doors at the end of the season.
But Liverpool's scheduled short trip across Stanley Park to take on Everton was postponed back on December 7 due to safety concerns raised by Storm Darragh, with no date announced at the time for the re-arranged fixture.
That has now been confirmed, however, and unless the FA Cup throws up one more last hurrah, it will be the last time Liverpool visit before Everton move to their new stadium at Bramley-Moor Dock for the 2025/26 campaign.
When is Everton v Liverpool rescheduled to take place?
The game has now been set for Wednesday February 12 in a 7:30pm kick-off. The game will be broadcast live on TNT Sport and discovery+ in the UK.
Everton have struggled this season but hope to gain more distance away from the relegation zone following the re-appointment of David Moyes as Sean Dyche's replacement.
Liverpool have meanwhile sat top of the Premier League table since September after enjoying an excellent start to life under summer managerial appointment Arne Slot.
The reverse fixture at Anfield is currently set for Wednesday April 2 in an 8pm kick-off.
Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.
