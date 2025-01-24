Is Wolves vs Arsenal on TV? Live streams, channels, and all info on how to watch Premier League game

Title-chasing Arsenal will aim to get back to winning ways and heap more misery on Premier League strugglers Wolves when they visit the Molineux Stadium on Saturday. This guide explains how to watch Wolves vs Arsenal online, on TV, and from anywhere with a VPN.

Wolves vs Arsenal key information • Date: Saturday, 25 January 2025 • Kick-off time: 3pm GMT / 10am ET • Venue: Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton • TV channels: Peacock (US) | Optus (Australia) | Fubo (Canada) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

After slipping to a 2-2 against Aston Villa last weekend, Arsenal responded in midweek with a comfortable victory over Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League. However, they may well get a sterner test against a Wolves side in desperate need of a result.

Vítor Pereira’s side impressed in late December with a victory over Manchester United and a draw with Tottenham, but have lost their last three league games, conceding three goals on each occasion. They will look to tighten up at the back for the visit of Arsenal and will hope that in-demand forward Mateus Cunha can cause the Gunners problems.

Arsenal certainly have some concerns at the back as William Saliba, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu are all sidelined through injury. Mikel Arteta will also be without the injured Bukayo Sala and Gabriel Jesus but will hope that Kai Havertz, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli can take advantage of a struggling Wolves defence.

Read on for all the information on how to watch Wolves vs Arsenal live streams wherever you are in the world.

Can I watch Wolves vs Arsenal in the UK?

Unfortunately, there will be no Wolves vs Arsenal live stream or TV coverage in the UK as this fixture is subject to the 3pm Saturday blackout.

If you're travelling in the UK, you're usual Premier League streaming services may be geo-blocked but you can still watch them by using a VPN, such as NordVPN - more on that below.

Watch Wolves vs Arsenal in the US

In the US, you can watch Wolves vs Arsenal on the Peacock streaming service.

Peacock subscriptions start at $7.99 a month and you can get 12 months for the price of 10 by opting for an annual plan. You can get Peacock on a wide range of devices. Available as a web-based service on PCs and laptops, it's also compatible with: iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox, Vizio Smartcast, select LG smart TVs, and Xfinity Flex 4K.

Watch Wolves vs Arsenal from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Wolves vs Arsenal is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

TechRadar love NordVPN's super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price.

Watch Wolves vs Arsenal streams globally

Can I watch Wolves vs Arsenal in Canada? Wolves vs Arsenal is being shown on Fubo in Canada, with the broadcaster having access to every single Premier League match. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Wolves vs Arsenal in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Wolves vs Arsenal on Optus Sport, along with every other Premier League fixture throughout the duration of the season. Optus Sport subscriptions cost $24.99 a month, or $229 for a year. That will also get you a live stream for every single Premier League game.

Can I watch Wolves vs Arsenal in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Wolves vs Arsenal on Sky Sport Now.

Can I watch Wolves vs Arsenal in Africa? You can watch Wolves vs Arsenal on beIN Sports or on Super Sport, depending on which country you're in.