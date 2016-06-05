Isaksson confident of Euros fitness

Sweden goalkeeper Andreas Isaksson is confident he will be fit for Euro 2016 despite leaving the field injured during Sunday's 3-0 warm-up victory over Wales.

The 34-year-old was replaced by Robin Olsen at half-time after struggling with an apparent back injury late in the opening period.

"I felt something in my back and I had pain in my leg," he explained.

"Perhaps there was a pinched nerve.

"I don't think my participation in the Euros will be affected because it is already a lot better."

Sweden begin their European Championship campaign against Republic of Ireland on June 13.