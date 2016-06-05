Isaksson confident of Euros fitness
Andreas Isaksson expects to be fit for Sweden's Euro 2016 opener against Republic of Ireland.
Sweden goalkeeper Andreas Isaksson is confident he will be fit for Euro 2016 despite leaving the field injured during Sunday's 3-0 warm-up victory over Wales.
The 34-year-old was replaced by Robin Olsen at half-time after struggling with an apparent back injury late in the opening period.
"I felt something in my back and I had pain in my leg," he explained.
"Perhaps there was a pinched nerve.
"I don't think my participation in the Euros will be affected because it is already a lot better."
Sweden begin their European Championship campaign against Republic of Ireland on June 13.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.