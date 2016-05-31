Isco, Saul out of Spain Euro 2016 squad

Isco and Saul Niguez have been left out of Spain's final 23-man squad for Euro 2016.

Full-back Juanfran and Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos have been included as expected, along with Atletico Madrid midfielder Koke, while young Lucas Vazquez has retained his place.

Head coach Vicente del Bosque announced 19 of the players he will take to France earlier on Tuesday, leaving four extra places to be made up from Madrid and Atletico players following their commitments in the Champions League final last Saturday.

Juanfran's inclusion comes as little surprise given the injury to Dani Carvajal, which ruled him out of the tournament. Arsenal youngster Hector Bellerin was added as his direct replacement.

Saul has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign with Atletico but has yet to make a senior appearance for Spain, despite being called up for the first time for a friendly with Costa Rica last May.

Isco, meanwhile, has been used inconsistently by Zinedine Zidane during the second half of Madrid's season, although he did only miss two Liga games between January 9 and the end of the campaign.

"We've tried to get a balance in the squad," Del Bosque said following the squad announcement. "There are more who we could have taken.

"I haven't spoken with those who were left out personally. Everyone wanted to be there but we only have 23 positions. Every player on the list is there because we value them. The responsibility is ours."

Spain squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Iker Casillas (Porto), David De Gea (Manchester United), Sergio Rico (Sevilla)

Defenders: Juanfran (Atletico Madrid), Hector Bellerin (Arsenal), Mikel San Jose (Athletic Bilbao), Gerard Pique (Barcelona), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Marc Bartra (Barcelona), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Jordi Alba (Barcelona).

Midfielders: Bruno Soriano (Villarreal), David Silva (Manchester City), Cesc Fabregas (Chelsea), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Andres Iniesta (Barcelona), Pedro (Chelsea), Thiago (Bayern Munich).

Strikers: Alvaro Morata (Juventus), Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Bilbao), Nolito (Celta Vigo), Lucas Vazquez (Real Madrid).