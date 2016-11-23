Isco wants Real Madrid renewal

Isco is loving life at Real Madrid again after a difficult spell and is ready to renew his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The attacking midfielder recently suggested he might have to leave the Bernabeu in order to secure regular first-team football elsewhere, but he has developed into a key figure for Madrid again in recent weeks.

The 24-year-old is delighted with his new role and hopes to reach an agreement over a renewal sooner rather than later, with his existing contract due to expire in 2018.

"I still have one-and-a-half years left on my current contract," Isco told reporters.

"But the club and I are both keen to renew. I hope we can sort something out.

"I am getting regular playing time now and I am happy to be able to help the team."

Isco has made nine LaLiga appearances this term - starting their last six games - and has two goals to his name.