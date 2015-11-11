Isco withdraws from Spain squad

Isco has withdrawn from the Spain squad due to a "strained muscle", it has been confirmed.

The Real Madrid attacking midfielder was included in Vicente del Bosque's group for the friendlies against England and Belgium this month.

However, after experiencing discomfort and failing to complete training with the rest of the squad he has opted to return to his club.

"[Isco] carried out an individual training session, separate from the team, due to the discomfort felt upon arriving to the practice," a statement said.

"After undergoing several medical tests and after analysing the results, and sharing them with his club, Isco has left the national team meet-up."

Isco will now focus on recovering in time to feature in Madrid's Clasico meeting with Barcelona on November 21.