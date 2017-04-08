It depends on someone else - Zidane coy on Real Madrid future after derby disappointment

Zinedine Zidane has refused to comment on his future at Real Madrid after Los Blancos were held to a 1-1 draw in the Madrid derby.

Antoine Griezmann's late effort secured a share of the spoils for Atletico Madrid on Saturday, cancelling out Pepe's earlier goal.

The draw leaves the door open for Barcelona to move level on 62 points with LaLiga leaders Real, who will have played a game less than Luis Enrique's side by the end of Saturday's fixtures.

And Zidane, who reiterated that he is not ultimately responsible for his future at Santiago Bernabeu, acknowledged his disappointment at the potentially damaging result.

"You have to ask someone else [about my future], not me," Zidane said.

"I dedicate myself to hard training every day, with the enthusiasm that gives you need for this shirt and this club.

"We played a great game, but we missed five minutes in concentration. We had a great game and we had to score the second goal.



"The second goal would have given us more peace of mind. We have had opportunities to do so.

"I think we lost two points, we deserved a little more. Football is like that, but we are not going to change anything. There's going to be a race for the league until the end."

Atleti boss Diego Simeone, meanwhile, was left frustrated that - after finally hauling themselves level - his side could not snatch a winner.

"We were left with a bitter taste," Simeone said.

"Because it was tied, but it felt that at the end of the game we were close to victory."