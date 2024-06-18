The Turkish Messi just announced himself as Euro 2024's breakthrough star

Arda Guler's left foot strike is already a contender for goal of the tournament

Did you think Euro 2024's breakthrough superstar would be a Real Madrid star?

The Turkish Messi himself, Arda Guler, just scored an absolute screamer for his country. There have been two wonderful goals prior to this – but this one might be the best of the lot.

Take a bow, young man. Guler has barely played for Real Madrid this season, thanks to a niggling injury that has prevented the wonderkid from really bursting onto the scene – but he's certainly made his mark in Dortmund today.



He becomes the youngest scorer ever at Euros, overtaking Ronaldo, on his tournament debut.

WOW! WOW! WOW! What a goal for the "Turkish Messi" 🇹🇷#BBCEuros #Euro2024 #TURGEO pic.twitter.com/0QbOMynXNrJune 18, 2024

Turkey vs Georgia might not have been a game that many neutrals had their eye on before the tournament began – but it’s certainly been eventful. The game was in danger of being postponed in the first place, too, with the roof of Dortmund’s Signal Iduna Park leaking dramatically prior to kick-off.

The first half saw two fantastic goals, though. Mert Muldur launched a screamer to open the scoring for Turkish side before Georgia hit back with their own wonderfully-worked goal, as Georges Mikautadze finished off their first-ever major tournament goal. In between, Turkey were left feeling hard done by after seeing another goal, that would have doubled their lead, chalked off for an offside.

This one’s been eventful, to say the least.

