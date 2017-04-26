Lionel Messi action figures with THAT shirt celebration are being sold in Spain

Messi scored with the last kick of the game to win El Clasico for Barcelona against Real Madrid on Sunday.

One of the lasting memories from the match was his celebration, where he showed off the back of his shirt to the Real Madrid crowd as a parting shot towards Madridistas.

Now in Spain, toy company Sockers have expanded their range of officially licenced Barcelona action figures to include one of Messi holding his shirt up.

Does it matter that the face doesn't look much like Messi's, his beard is missing, and the sleeve tattoos aren't there? Ah, who cares about details anyway...

