‘It was a joke’: Antti Niemi on meeting the fan whose viral prank call was taken seriously

Antti Niemi has opened up on his chance meeting with the infamous talkSPORT caller that mistook his nationality.

Having called the popular radio station querying why the former Rangers and Fulham goalkeeper had never pulled on a Scotland shirt before, listeners around the world burst into hysterics over his response.

Niemi, who recently spent time with Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion as a goalkeeper coach, said it is something he is tirelessly quizzed upon.

Thierry Henry of Arsenal explains an offside to Antti Niemi (Image credit: Clive Rose/Getty Images)

"Oh god – it was extremely funny at first, but I’ve heard it a million times," began Niemi.

"I actually went to a Hearts game a few years ago and a guy in the lounge asked me if I’d heard about it. I thought, ‘Here we go again’. He said it was his friend who’d made the call. He phoned the guy and I spoke to him.

"He said, “I’m so sorry – it was meant to be a joke.” He didn’t believe for a moment that the host would think he was serious, but it went on and on. He was nice and I told him to stop worrying."

Now 51, the former Finland international, who made 67 appearances for his country, helps out Markku Kanerva's side by passing on his experience to the next generation of goalkeepers. A keen guitar player, Niemi also spends his free time rocking out on bass, usually in his home country and laughs off what others may think.

“When I was a teenager, I always wanted to play in a band," he admitted back in May 2023.

"I had an older cousin, who taught me a few things, but with time I forgot all about it. Now I have myself that band!

“The thing is, I rarely speak about it, as we’re not professional and there are so many better musicians out there,”

“We mainly just play some old classics of the past, and I can’t lie, it’s so much fun! To learn something new at an older age always is.

“Feel free to get in contact! We cost nothing but can’t guarantee the quality either!"

More stories

Champions League preview: 8 things to look forward to with the return of the UCL

How to watch Champions League live streams from anywhere in the world - plus fixtures, team news and more



'If you keep women's football in smaller grounds, it will never grow' – Jill Scott on reconnecting with her inner football fan and the players she loves to watch