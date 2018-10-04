It was the great Neymar – Meunier hails PSG star

Paris Saint-Germain defender Thomas Meunier lauded "the great Neymar" after the Brazilian led his team past Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League.

Neymar scored a hat-trick to help the Ligue 1 champions to a resounding 6-1 victory on Wednesday.

Meunier was full of praise for the 26-year-old forward, who now has 10 goals in as many games this season.

"He was excellent. It was the great Neymar, as he has already proved in the past," he said.

"He has already scored two and three goals in a match before. We all know his qualities.

"We can be proud to have a player like that in our team – and he can be proud of who he has around him as well."

Edinson Cavani, Angel Di Maria and Kylian Mbappe were also on the scoresheet for PSG, who are third in Group C on three points.