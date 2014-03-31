Italian federation confident in Prandelli

Prandelli signed a two-year contract extension last week - a deal that will see him remain in charge of the Azzuri until after the 2016 UEFA European Championships.

And as preparations continue ahead of this year's showpiece in Brazil, Abete believes Prandelli - who took over after the last World Cup and led Italy to the final of Euro 2012, where they were beaten by Spain - can continue to enjoy success in the top job.

"The renewal of Cesare's contract is a signal for the future," Abete said.

"There is great confidence in his work and in his staff.

"We are aware of the work that he has done in recent years - second at Euro 2012, third at the (2013) Confederations Cup.

"He's also done tremendous stuff in terms of initiatives put in place and positive messages to the players and the media."

Italy will play Uruguay, England and Costa Rica in Group D at the 2014 World Cup.