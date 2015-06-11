Italy dealt De Rossi, Verratti blow

Italy have been dealt a double injury blow ahead of Friday's Euro 2016 qualifier against Croatia with midfielders Daniele De Rossi and Marco Verratti ruled out.

Verratti withdrew from Italy's training camp due to a calf injury and has returned to Paris Saint-Germain for further medical checks.

The Italian Football Federation also confirmed that Roma man De Rossi will miss the trip to Split due to a knock sustained in training.

The pair's absence leaves coach Antonio Conte short of options in midfield ahead of the clash between the top two in Group H.

Italy are second in the group, two points adrift of Niko Kovac's men.