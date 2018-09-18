It's like a cow seeing a train – Pochettino uses unusual analogy to talk experience

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino used an unusual cow analogy to discuss experience ahead of his team's Champions League clash with Inter.

Coming off back-to-back losses in the Premier League, Spurs head to San Siro on Tuesday to begin their European campaign.

Spurs have gained some Champions League experience in the past two seasons, a group-stage exit in 2016-17 followed by a last-16 loss last campaign.

But, using an unusual analogy, Pochettino said that experience would only count if his players made the most of it.

''Look, experience is experience but you need to apply the experience, plus the hunger, plus your own motivation," he told a news conference.

"If you're not clever, experience on its own is not going to help you in the future.

"It's like a cow who sees a train crossing in front [of it] at the same time every single day for 10 years. If you ask the cow when the train is coming, he's not going to have the right answer.

Training this evening: San Siro September 17, 2018

"Football is the same but hunger, motivation, circumstance, many things in football are so important."

Pochettino will be without defenders Kieran Trippier and Toby Alderweireld for the trip to Milan, the manager citing a "technical decision" for their absences.